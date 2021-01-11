Mysterious bird deaths continue, Sanjay Lake an 'Alert Zone' now

New delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has reported 9 new cases of duck deaths in the city. Upto 27 ducks have now died at the Sanjay Lake green area in Trilokpuri, as of January 10. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Animal Husbandry department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi visited Sanjay Lake on Saturday and Sunday to give prescriptions and collect samples. While preventive measures have been taken, the park has been closed now after being declared an 'Alert Zone' by the RRT.



Apart from this, 30 crows have also died. Sarita Vihar's District Park and Plantation logged 27 crow deaths while a district park in Patparganj and Begumpur's Vijay Mandal district park reported four and two crow deaths respectively. "The dead crows have been buried deep in the ground and requisite preventive measures are being taken", the DDA report states.

The DDA has said that avian bird flu cannot yet be conclusively declared to be the cause of death as all reports are still awaited.

Given the spread of bird flu in the rest of the country, the Delhi government had formed 11 rapid response teams to deal with avian flu-related emergencies. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Animal Husbandry department is monitoring the situation constantly.