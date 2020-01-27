My focus will be on all-round development of Kasturba Nagar if elected: Abhishek

Amid his extremely busy campaign schedule, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, Abhishek Dutt takes a moment every now and then to speak to his election staff and take stock of how his campaign is going. Speaking to Abhay Singh of Millennium Post, Abhishek said that his priorities for the residents will range from education to women's safety, in addition, to generate employment through rigorous infrastructure expansion.

He is a two-time Municipal Councillor and educated from Air Force Bal Bharti School and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and later on pursued MBA in marketing as well. Abhishek said there is no development in the constituency. Pollution is a major issue, several areas in the Kasturba Nagar have overflowing sewers and poor water supply. He said residents are more concerned with getting clean water and basic supplies for their daily lives so they will focus on those issues. Abhishek is confident that Congress will win the election.

What is your vision for the development in your constituency?

Congress has a simple plan which is to improve the infrastructure of Delhi. We will improve the Metro system, there will be more buses for the women to use. Right now there are very fewer buses which women can avail. We are preparing localised area manifesto where each area's needs would be specifically addressed. We will resolve issues as per the need of the concerned area. We will make sure that every household gets water supply and sewer lines get cleaned and de-silted in Kasturba Nagar.

What are your plans for the employment generation?

The infrastructure project in Delhi is somehow put on hold. Delay in the Metro works has led to massive labour slowdown. During Sheila Dikshit's government, there was massive employment opportunity. The current ruling party had promised employment opportunities in 2015 Assembly election but nothing was fulfilled by them. If we come to power, we will ensure maximum employment opportunities in Delhi.

Since air pollution has become one of the major concern in Delhi, what are your plans to curb it?

If we are elected then we will design a systematic plan to clean up the roads in the area. We will remove dust from streets. We will also reduce transportation pressure to combat air pollution in the city. The focus will be given to develop public infrastructure.

How do you plan to ensure the women's safety in your area?

We are very serious about women's safety and security. I will ensure that there are no dark spots and will make sure that there is last-mile connectivity for women and girls. Areas which are regularly frequented by women and girls will have proper security arrangement and be properly lit.

Who is Congress CM face in Delhi Assembly polls?

Congress never give CM face. After candidates win the election, the party leadership decides the CM.