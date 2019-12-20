'My father came from Pak, I was born in Delhi; don't ask us to prove citizenship'

New Delhi: Alka Lamba, also joined the protest at Jama Masjid on Friday afternoon. She was there to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and appeal for peace as thousands of protesters gathered at Jama Masjid against the CAA.



"My grandfather came from Pakistan, My father came from Pakistan but I am born in Delhi. Several people came with my grandfather to India, several came with my father from Pakistan and several were born with me here in India, please don't ask them to prove their citizenship," Alka Lamba said while talking to Millennium Post.

Alka, who left AAP and joined Congress, appealed for peace and asked the protesters to be vigilant so that anti-social elements don't derail the movement and the protest.

"Today, the whole country is protesting against the CAA, people have come out, the students are on the streets but everybody has to be cautious of anti social elements who might fuel tensions and try to derail the peaceful protest," she said.

A huge number of people gathered with placards and tricolour in their hands at Jama masjid gate number one as the call for protest was made.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar too was present in the protest. People were seen chanting slogans like "Saare Jahan se accha" and "NO to NRC," as they held march in huge numbers to Delhi Gate.

Heavy police presence was there since Friday morning and barricades were put to restrict the mass movement of protesters towards India gate.

The protesters were later stopped by Delhi police at Delhi Gate. Later, in the evening, the incidents of stone-pelting and arson was also reported where the cops lathi charged the protesters and sued water cannons. A car was on fire too. Several protesters were injured in the incident by Friday evening.