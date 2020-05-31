MV theft: Delhi Police registered over 3,500 cases in last two months, nearly 400 arrested

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Delhi Police has registered over 3,500 cases of motor vehicle thefts in the Capital and arrested nearly 400 people for stealing vehicles while claiming to solve more than 700 cases.



According to data accessed by Millennium Post, in March, when the outbreak began in the city, 2,904 cases were registered, 585 were solved and 297 accused were arrested. In April,

when COVID-19 had gripped the city, police registered 728 cases and arrested 101 people for their involvement in the crimes. As many as 143 cases were solved.

One of the investigators from Delhi Police told this newspaper that many of these accused are found using stolen motorcycles for street crime. "We arrested one accused and from his interrogation, we came to know that he committed few more MV thefts and after committing two to three crimes, he along with his associates dumped the vehicles," the investigator said.

The officer further added that while committing the crime they (accused and his associates) used to consume drugs or alcohol. After the arrest, he was not able to recognise the place where they dumped the motorcycles. "The reason behind dumping the vehicles as criminals suspects that they might get caught or some time the motorcycle which they had stolen was not working properly," officials said.

Another investigator said that they take out a few parts of vehicles to sell them to their receivers. "Due to lockdown, MV thefts have decreased comparing past years. They are targeting motorcycles parked outside for committing the street crime," he said, adding that investigation is also on to check whether they were able to dispose of vehicles to any receiver of stolen properties.

An official said, "It was relatively difficult for them to steal four-wheelers as there were increased checking points to clamp down on lockdown violators." The stolen vehicles which are recovered from accused are properly sanitised. Police ensure proper medical checkups for arrested criminals.

Police sources said that in May, Commissioner of Police reviewed the action taken by the Joint Commissioners of Police (Ranges) against the receivers of stolen property and jail-bail release criminals. The CP directed that raids be conducted on known receivers of stolen properties. The raiding parties should be equipped with PPE kits, face shields, hand gloves, masks etc. Proper verification be done to deter criminals from committing crimes like robbery and snatching. Sources said that the top cop also asked DCPs to keep a tab on jail bail release criminals.