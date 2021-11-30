Must get Forest Dept nod to cut 10K trees for Ph-IV: SC to DMRC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to get forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act for felling of trees for phase IV of metro expansion. DMRC has identified over 10,000 trees for felling for the expansion work of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram, Maujpur-Majlis Park, and Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridors (phase IV) and has not got requisite permission for chopping them.



A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna asked DMRC to file an application before the Chief Conservator of Forests of the Delhi government who will forward it with his recommendation within one month to the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The apex court also asked the Delhi government to frame a comprehensive plan for planting trees and saplings in the national capital.

It asked the Delhi government to involve NGOs, members of civil society, students, and others in planting trees in the city.

The apex court had earlier said it would not accept the submission of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), appointed by it, that all trees are not forests and said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) would have to get forest clearance under the Forest Conservation Act for felling of trees for phase IV of metro expansion.

It had said it cannot stall the development but there has to be a balance between development and environment.

The top court had earlier agreed to consider listing for an urgent hearing the plea of DMRC alleging that its ongoing construction work has been halted due to lack of requisite permission for felling trees.

Nearly 3,000 workers are sitting idle and a loss of Rs 3.4 crore is being incurred by DMRC per day because no construction work is going on due to the lack of permission, Mehta had told the apex court.

The law officer had said that the DMRC has filed an interim application in a pending PIL, titled T N Godavarman versus UOI, about issues including forest preservation.