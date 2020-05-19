Muslims step out to shop for Eid but with caution

new delhi: There were a handful of people seen on the streets of Zakir Nagar and Batla House in Jamia Nagar. The shops are open but the crowd is missing. The shopkeepers are waiting for the customers but there are only few in the market. The maximum rush is at the grocery stores and not at the garment shops. Muslims have stepped out of their houses for Eid shopping but are a bit too cautious not to come out in groups or form large gathering.



"In the last week of Ramzan, you may have found people rubbing shoulders with each other. However, COVID-19 and the lockdown has changed it all. Though the shops have opened, people are taking precautions. No rush could be seen at shops," said Khalid, a local resident.

Rizwan runs a tailoring shop in Batla House. He admits that business is not as usual and the lockdown had its devastating effect on his business.

"Last year, I didn't have the time to look up from the sewing machine as I was busy switching clothes in the last week of Ramzan. This year, with the uncertainty of the lockdown people could not prepare themselves for getting the clothes switched. It would be a huge loss in the business this year," Rizwan said.

Meanwhile, many clerics have appealed that the Alvida Juma prayers be carried out in homes and Muslims don't need to go to mosques for the same. The Darul Uloom Deoband, the prestigious Islamic seminary has appealed to Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home and also stay at home during the festival due to the lockdown.

Many are sending online Zakat (alms giving to the needy) and many have formed small WhatsApp groups whose purpose is to help the poor and the needy in this festival.