Muslim BJP leader's house set ablaze by mob during Delhi riots

NEW DELHI: On the day of the violence on February 25, a Muslim BJP leader claimed that violent mob burnt his house along with some of his relatives' houses as the rampaging mobs went berserk in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.



So far, 47 people have died in the violence that broke out between February 23 and February 26. He alleged that the outsiders identified the Muslim houses with the help of locals of the area.

Akhtar Raza, who is the district vice president of BJP's minority cell, said that on February 25, a crowd had gathered in his neighbourhood in Bhagirath Vihar in the evening and within a couple of hours all chaos was spread in the area.

"The crowd raised religious slogans and began setting houses on fire. There are 23 houses belonging to Muslims in the area including mine and three of my relatives... all were burnt down," he said.

Raza alleged most of the rioters were outsiders but some locals did identify the Muslim houses. As he along with 12 of his family members were fleeing their burning home, they were pelted with stones by the mob, he

alleged.

"I sought the help of police but was told that the force was short-staffed. I did not receive any phone call or relief from the party but I have been assured of justice," he said.

He said that everyone who was involved in the riots shou,d be brought to book.

The BJP leader has been associated with his party for the past five years, but no one has contacted him after the violence, he

claimed.