'Murder of democracy': AAP says BJP afraid of losing MCD elections

New Delhi: Even as the State Election Commission here deferred the announcement of civic polls dates amid a last-minute communication that the Union government was considering bringing a law to reunite the three municipal bodies, a political slugfest began in the Capital — with CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP calling it the "murder of democracy" and BJP leaders fervently jumping in to defend the SEC and the move to possibly reunite the civic bodies.

While AAP supremo Kejriwal said that the BJP was "running away" after sensing that it would lose the MCD elections and that the "people of Delhi will seek revenge for this brutal murder of democracy", adding that his party was poised to sweep the elections. Meanwhile, his deputy, Manish Sisodia said, "BJP has so brutally infringed upon democratic values that it has reduced the election commission to a laughing stock."

"BJP fears facing the public with the report card of its MCD rule; trying to cover up its scams and run away from the fight. Babasaheb's constitution gave the Election Commission the independence of conducting free & fair elections but the BJP and Centre are hell-bent upon breaking every law of the land," he added.

The North, South and East MCD were created in 2012 after the trifurcation, following which all three have faced significant financial woes, with the AAP taking up this issue in the last few years and blaming the BJP's alleged corruption for the MCDs' poor financial health.

However, the BJP has claimed that the Delhi government was keeping funds from the civic bodies. Significantly, several BJP leaders believe reunification will solve the financial problems and will give them impetus in the polls that they are "doing something" about it.

Calling it a dark and dangerous day for the country, Sisodia said that the SEC is acting under the pressure of BJP despite being ready to hold elections and announce the dates of civic polls in Delhi. He added that the constitution has given strength to SEC therefore, it should not bow down to anyone and conduct polls in a timely fashion. He said, " If this tradition continues, BJP will postpone the state elections due to fear of defeat, Narendra Modi will postpone the Lok Sabha elections due to fear of defeat."

Responding to charges that the BJP was apprehending its loss in the polls, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, EDMC Mayor said BJP never runs from challenges and again blamed AAP for "blocking MCD funds"

He added that the SEC and government must have taken these steps after thinking properly and only for the benefit of the citizens of Delhi.

Several other BJP leaders also told Millennium Post that the MCD needed reforms and that the "SEC and the Central government are keeping that in mind".