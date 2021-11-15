Municipal staff threaten mass strike over unpaid dues — AAP targets BJP

New Delhi: With the confederation of MCD employees threatening a mass strike if their salary and pension dues from the last few months are not cleared in the next three days, the Aam Aadmi Party, upping the rhetoric ahead of next year's civic polls, has said that Delhi faced a massive threat because of this and blamed the BJP's administration of the MCDs for such a situation.



AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwah has accused the BJP-run MCD of "drafting a massive plot to defame

Delhi".

The three civic bodies have been struggling financially over the past few years and many employees have not received their salaries in months. Bhardwaj said, "The salary of groups A, B, C and D employees has not been paid for the last 2 months and the retirement benefits have also not been given for almost two years." He further added that the Delhi government has provided all funds promised to the MCD, even after which they have allegedly refused to pay the salaries.

"The people of Delhi have just come out battling Corona. Efforts are being made in Delhi for the prevention of dengue and the government machinery is being set up to bring the pollution under control. In these efforts and plans, the municipal corporation has a crucial role to play," the leader stated.

The confederation of MCD employees have threatened the body with a massive strike if arrears of salary, pension and reimbursement of employees are not given. East MCD employees said that the civic body has not paid them in the last few months and if the union gives direction for a strike, they will follow through.

Lift operators, cleaning staff, teachers, paramedical staff, resident doctors, etc in both North and East MCD have not received their salary for at least 3 months now. No bonuses have been provided for 2 years either. Many retired officials have not received their pensions either. The paramedical staff of North MCD health facilities has also sent a memorandum to North MCD's Commissioner regarding the issue of non-payment of salaries.

Responding to these allegations, North MCD officials said that "The Aam Aadmi Party is trying to get attention since elections are coming near and they have no other way to prove themselves."

"We have paid the salaries of all safai karamcharis from whatever we had in October. The Delhi government owes over 5 crores. They paid us two months back and we used that for salaries only. Currently, they are only spreading lies and creating issues. We don't want our employees to suffer either, we want them to receive their money but the Delhi government has to give us our money for that," EDMC Mayor Shyam Sundar Aggarwal said.