Mundra heroin bust leads to drug seizures in Delhi and Noida

New Delhi: Following aggressive raids across the country in connection with the massive 3,000 kg heroin haul from Mundra Port in Gujarat, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have said that they have seized around 37 kg of heroin and cocaine from Delhi and Noida.

According to the PIB statement, the heroin was hidden in containers meant to carry unprocessed talc powder. The smugglers had allegedly concealed it under slabs of talc stones inside jumbo bags, making it painstaking for authorities to separate the narcotic from the talc slabs. Up to eight, including Afghan and Uzbek nationals, have so far been arrested in connection with the case so far, the government said.

"Immediate follow-up operations were carried out in New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mandvi, Gandhidham, and Vijaywada. This led to recovery of 16.1 kgs of heroin from a godown in Delhi, 10.2 kilograms of powder suspected to be cocaine and 11 kgs of substance suspected to be heroin from a residential place in Noida," the release said.