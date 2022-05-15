Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested
New Delhi: The absconding owner of a building in outer Delhi's Mundka, where a massive fire broke out leaving 27 people dead, has been arrested two days after the incident, police said on Sunday.
Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday.
"We have arrested the absconding building owner Manish Lakra after conducting raids in Delhi and Haryana" said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).
Lakhra is a resident of Mundka village, he said.
Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors.
