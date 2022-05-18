Mundka: CM Kejriwal meets local heroes who helped in rescue ops

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked around 20-25 people who saved the lives of victims in the Mundka fire incident.



The CM appreciated the bravery and solidarity of those who saved the lives of those trapped inside the building by risking their own lives and said that such heroes

prove how Delhiites stand together as a family during all highs and lows.

During the visit, the locals complained to Kejriwal saying about how the MCD has been threatening them with bulldozing and sealing their homes. "We will not allow bulldozer action and sealing under our watch. It is not fundamentally correct to destroy people's houses and shops by running bulldozers over them like this," he said. "We stand with the people of Delhi, we will not allow bulldozers and sealing under our watch. I have also told my MLAs that even if you have to go to jail, don't be afraid, but you have to stand with the people," Kejriwal added.

A few days ago a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka area in which several people lost their lives while many people were injured and are being treated in the hospital. The locals came forward to save the lives of the people trapped in the building and saved the lives of people unknown to them by risking their own lives.

"Such heroes prove how Delhiites stand together as a family during all highs and lows. We all have to be united and always help each other and work together," the Chief Minister said.

Bablu(38), who runs a junk shop, took a mattress and laid it out in front of the blazing building so that the trapped people could jump to safety.

Surendra (45), a transporter, brought down several people with the help of a rope while Vijay Mann, along with others, rescued people with the help of a rope even before the fire brigade arrived.