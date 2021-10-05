Multiple interstate drug cartel busts show peaked demand for drugs in city

New Delhi: In the last couple of months, the Delhi Police alone, apart from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Special Cell and Crime Branch, busted many interstate drug syndicates that used to operate across Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bihar and even the North-East states.



In September only, the city police recovered a total of 16.65 kg narcotic drugs worth over Rs 30 crore. While the Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch also unearthed a big racket of heroin manufacturers.

In another case, the Narcotics Cell also arrested one drug paddler with fine quality heroin worth Rs 1 crore from Delhi.

Again the NCB, the specialized unit to control drug supply seized assorted types of drugs this year, which are worth crores from the Capital

city.

These drugs are heroin, cocaine, charas (hashish), marijuana, psychotropic drugs like Tramadol tablets and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). Codeine-based cough syrups and amphetamine etc have also been recovered by them a few months back.

But the consumption rate among youth is raising a big concern, where they get access to buy or sell various types of drugs even online via the dark web using cryptocurrency. Sources said this kind of module was busted by the NCB in April, this year.

Traditionally, the drug traffickers supply these highly addictive drugs in Delhi or surrounded areas via the Afghanistan-Pakistan-Nepal route, while in some cases, they also used the Pakistan-Bangladesh route to supply drugs in

India.

It has been studied that the customers of these drug smugglers are young people, belonging to well-off families.

In some cases, it was also found that they organise rave parties at farmhouses in the outskirts of Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad of Haryana.

Cocaine, heroin, marijuana, hashish, ketamine, mephedrone are being sold and consumed in these rave parties and not only boys but girls who are also addicted to such drugs.

Organisers provide these to youths spending lakhs of rupees in these parties which are very secretive and also a jackpot for drug peddlers. To attend such parties, the guest has to pay a hefty amount first to the organiser.

Most of these drugs are not natural, these are synthesized in the lab, a source of Narcotics Cell informed the Millennium Post, while quizzed.

The source also informed that in some cases, it is found that drug consumption is being found in the hookah bars across various parts of Delhi, NCR, however, the operation of any hookah bar is felonious in the city.