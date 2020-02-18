Multi-organ donation surgery at AIIMS

New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday said that they have conducted multi-organ donations from two brain death donors at AIIMS in a span of 48 hours.



In about 48 hours, two hearts, four kidneys, two livers, four corneas and bones were donated and transplanted in the hospital, according to AIIMS. Prof Randeep Guleria, Director lauded the contribution of the donor families and said that the families were gracious enough to take the decision to donate the organs of their beloved ones in the most painful moments of their

lives.

ORBO, AIIMS is the first institute which has implemented 'Declaration of the Brain Death' by treating physician and 'Mandatory Request' for organ and tissue donation to relatives of potential donors as per provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

"There is a huge gap between demand and supply of human organs and tissues. In our country, around 1.5 - 2 lakh patients require kidney transplantation but only 7,500 - 8,000 patients receive it, around 75 - 80,000 patients require Liver transplants annually but only around 1800 are performed. Similarly, 2 lakh patients are in need of corneal transplantation but only 50,000 undergo corneal transplant. In case of heart transplantation, the scenario is much more dismal in our country, more than 10,000 people require heart transplant whereas only 150 - 200 transplants are being performed annually," said Dr Guleria.

Meanwhile, Dr Aarti Vij, Professor In-charge, ORBO said that AIIMS New Delhi has been successfully conducting Heart, Liver, Kidney and Pancreas transplantation and has fully functional Heart Valve bank, cornea bank and bone bank.