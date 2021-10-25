Multi-level puzzle carpark opened in S Delhi's Adhchini

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation(SDMC) inaugurated an automated multilevel puzzle car parking in the South Zone's Adhchini village here on Sunday. The automated car parking lot has the capacity to accommodate 56 vehicles and the total cost of the project has been estimated to be Rs 7.55 crore.



SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti explained the structure of the parking lot during the event. He said that the parking lot has 2 modules and there are 6 levels in each module. No manual interference will be necessary at the site since it is completely automated. Stretched across 467.83sqm, the parking lot can hold 56 vehicles at one time. The modular design/structure has

been made of steel. It's a pollution-free structure where response time will be very less, officials said.

The civic body has been working on improving the parking system in all four zones. The Adhchini Village parking lot will allow both rural and urban dwellers to have easy access to parking now.

Arrangement of Fire Fighting and other safety arrangements have also been made at this parking facility. The Delhi Fire Services has granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the parking system. An underground water tank of 1.50 Lacs liter capacity has also been installed with pump room for firefighting purposes along with 2 fire staircases. SDMC officials have said that the parking lot will be environmentally friendly and reduce the parking issue in the Adhchini area.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, and Adesh Gupta, Delhi BJP President were present for the event along with SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan. Suryan said that the SDMC had been "providing better services to its citizens by achieving milestones in every sector,"

during the event. The work of automated car parking has been completed and tested

with the trial run carried out successfully.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast during the program for all attendees.