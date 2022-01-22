Multi-level parking on school land: North MCD served notice

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights on Friday served a notice to North MCD following a complaint by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi alleging that multi-level parking was being built on the land allotted to two primary schools.



The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), in its notice, asked officials concerned to submit all records pertaining to the matter and file a detailed submission within seven days.

It further said that it is in receipt of a complaint from Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh claiming that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) was building a multi-level parking complex on the land allotted to two MCD primary schools — MCD Primary Boys School and MCD Primary Girls School — in Karol Bagh.

The Commission said it has taken cognizance of the matter and issued notices to Director Education, NorthM CD and Deputy Commissioner MCD (Karol Bagh Zone).

"The complaint further submits that the destruction of these two schools is completely against the norms of the RTE Act that states children should have access to primary schools within the radius of 1 km. Also, children as

young as 6-year-old in class 1, are forced to travel for more than 3-5 kms because of the destruction of these schools," read the notice.