Muggy weather prevails in Delhi

New Delhi: Muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's



average.

It was a humid morning even as the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the weather office.

The humidity levels oscillated between 66 per cent and 89 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at one or two places on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. The 24-hour air quality index of Delhi read 92 at 4pm, which was in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature.