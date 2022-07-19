Muggy weather prevails in Delhi
New Delhi: Muggy weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's
average.
It was a humid morning even as the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the weather office.
The humidity levels oscillated between 66 per cent and 89 per cent.
The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers at one or two places on Tuesday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. The 24-hour air quality index of Delhi read 92 at 4pm, which was in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average temperature.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT