Mucormycosis: GB Nagar faces shortage of drug

Noida: While the cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, have been on rise in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district is still struggling to get supply of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection. A senior health officer said that the crisis of injections to continue for over this month as the drugs will not be supplied directly to the state government.



The district administration has started compiling the data of patients suffering from black fungus. In GB Nagar, the administration in its survey has identified over 25 patients who have been getting treatment for Mucormycosis and are seeking injections. While only six vials have been received at the GIMS hospital so far, the drugs are being used to treat four patients admitted at the hospital.

While the district administration has fixed the price for infection at Rs 6,000, the emulsion vial will be available for Rs 1,500. However, those getting treatment at private hospitals for the disease are running pillar to post for injections. Apart from this, keeping in mind the rising cases, the district health department has set up a separate black fungus clinic at Sector 30 district hospital in Noida. Meanwhile, no new patient was admitted in hospital on Friday.

GB Nagar's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deepak Ohrie said that the first batch of the drug has arrived while more doses are likely to reach the city over the next few days. "We have written to the government for the need of drug but there is a protocol that is needed to be followed to get the drugs arranged. As of now, we are surveying to identify patients and once we have adequate stocks, we will make it available for all," said Dr. Ohrie.

The administration has also issued guidelines for patients who are admitted at private hospitals and are seeking the medicine for treatment. They will be issued from the office of Chief Medical Officer, GB Nagar. Similarly in Ghaziabad, over forty patients suffering from black fungus have been identified by the district administration. Out of the total patients, over twenty patients are admitted at a private hospital alone.