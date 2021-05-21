Mucormycosis cases on rise in Ggm

Gurugram: Already among the worst districts in the country to be affected by the present wave of COVID-19, difficulties for patients, hospitals and government agencies have now increased further with rising cases of Mucormycosis in Gurugram.



Popularly known as black fungus, Gurugram is inching towards 100 such cases with its present official number being 95. According to officials, such has been the growth of this disease that in the last two to three days Gurugram has reported more than 20 cases on a daily basis. What has added to even more concern is that there has been one death due to the disease that has been officially notified by the District Administration.

The deceased who was 29-year-old had recovered from COVID-19, however owing to complications due to mucormycosis, he was admitted in a private hospital where he ultimately breathed his last.

According to doctors the most effective medication for treatment of Mucormycosis is Amphotericin B which after a spike in cases of Mucormycosis has become scarce in the district. Using its application from its past experiences the District Administration has been quick to form a committee that has been entrusted with responsibility of distribution of amphotericin-B to hospitals after ascertaining requirements of the patients.

Rise in the number of patients and increasing demands of medication however has resulted in many hospitals sharing grievances that the supply continues to be delayed.

Facing shortage of Amphotericin B, many doctors are looking at alternative antifungal medications like Isavuconazole and Pusaconazole.