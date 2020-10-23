MPD-2041: Slum dwellers seek basic facilities

New Delhi: Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers and residents from Slum Resettlement Colonies spoke to DDA officials on Thursday regarding the lack of proper water and sanitation facilities within their colonies. They spoke about lack of access to piped water, insufficient or absent toilets and waste disposal facilities, waste



flowing into open drains, dilapidated, poorly maintained conditions of public toilets, etc., which has led to many health-related issues.

The grievances were expressed at a public consultation held by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the run-up to the preparation of the next Master Plan of Delhi (MPD-2041) in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs.

Another common concern expressed was the need to allow for small scale, mixed-use workspaces within

existing households. Participants also raised the issue of the need for including crèches and primary school facilities within all such colonies so that women can go to work and their children will be in safe environments.