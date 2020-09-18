MPD 2041: RWAs flag disconnected sewerage and road networks

New Delhi: Continuing with its plans to hold discussions with residents and Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) for inputs on the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD 2041), the Delhi Development Authority on Thursday said that most residents spoke of improving the built-environment, civic facilities and other planning concerns such as increasing connectivity and linkages with public transport.



However, a key concern for residents were the disconnected sewerage system and road network, the encroachment of unused land, air pollution and parking mismanagement. These were inputs received by the DDA in its online sessions with the residents in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

Another concern noted by the authority was conflicts between commercial and residential use and security issues arising from mixed land use.

Expansion of roads, non-functional sports/ recreational and other PSP facilities, better practices for solid waste management and the augmentation of existing infrastructure were some other issues raised by residents. Some RWAs (Residents' Welfare Associations)also spoke about the lack of footpaths, underutilisation of tot lots, parks and other open spaces, dumping of garbage and construction waste.

The session was chaired by Leenu Sahgal, Commissioner (Planning), and HK Bharti, Additional Commissioner Planning from DDA.