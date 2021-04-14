MPD-2041 ready for public suggestions, says DDA

NEW DELHI: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a meeting held on Tuesday gave its preliminary approval for draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 which will now be placed in the public domain for objections and suggestions from the public.

The Master Plan prepared by DDA is a statutory document that facilitates the city's development by assessing the present condition and — how to achieve the desired development. The implementation of the Master Plan is a collective effort of the GoI and the state government along with various service providers, landowning agencies, regulators, and local bodies.

The Draft of MPD-2041comprises of two volumes — Vision 2041 and Enabling Policy Framework — an overview of Delhi in present times, its global and regional positioning, estimates of population and projections for 2041.

Volume 2 focuses on Spatial Development Strategy and Action Plan which is further divided into three sections. The first section contains strategies and specific norms for guiding future spatial development, covering both greenfield and brownfield development in the city (land pooling, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development). The second section provides the Plan Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for the Master Plan with key performance indicators to monitor progress including an implementation framework for facilitating periodic review and course correction. While the third section comprises of development control norms.

The primary goals of the draft Plan over the next 20 years is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, affordable, clean and safe living environments and efficient mobility options to all, vibrant place for economic, creative and cultural hubs, attracts talent and facilitates livelihood opportunities for everyone, inclusive health facilities and digital city.

The key features of the plan include making it a more people-friendly document easy-to-read and easily understood by the general public apart from professionals.

The plan will also include the provision of good quality green-blue areas for active or passive recreation and leisure and enhance Delhi's preparedness for Climate Change impacts and in tackling pollution.