MPD-2041 draft prepared: DDA

New Delhi: The Capital came closer to getting a first-look at the Master Plan of Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday announced that the draft had been prepared and presented before L-G Anil Baijal for review by its newly reconstituted Advisory Council. The document is divided into two volumes.



"The second Volume will provide a framework for Spatial Development, Development Control Norms, and Monitoring & Evaluation. Appreciated the efforts of DDA & NIUA experts and other stakeholders who have rendered around four lakh man-hours of hard work in drafting the plan", L-G Baijal tweeted, adding that he had "emphasised inclusion of a framework of incentives and disincentives within the Plan to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit".

DDA said that the latest Plan is 'built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans of 1962, 2001 and 2021' and is a 'strategic' and 'enabling' framework to guide future growth of the city.

As per DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Thakur, MPD-2041 has been prepared aiming to 'facilitate growth and future development in Delhi via Transit Oriented Development Model, Land Policy, Green Development Area Policy (to facilitate green development in LDRA area and green belt)'. These policies shall be part of Spatial Development Framework in MPD 2041.

MPD-2041 comprises sector-wise policies in the key focus areas of environment, economy, public spaces, heritage, shelter, mobility and social and physical Infrastructure. It also includes Spatial Development Strategies to guide the intensity and type of development in various parts of Delhi (land pooling area, green development area, regeneration of planned and unplanned areas, transit-oriented development, strategic regeneration etc.). Furthermore, the MPD-2041 plan will be GIS-based.

As per Sec 5 of DD Act, the Authority shall constitute an Advisory Council for preparation of the Master Plan. The last Advisory Council Meeting was held in July 2011 for mid term review of MPD 2021 . The Advisory Council has been reconstituted and notified on March 23.