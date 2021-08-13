MPD-2041: DCPCR submits its suggestions

New Delhi: Earmarking more spaces for children, more creches, and diaper changing stations in men's washrooms are among the suggestions submitted by the DCPCR to the DDA over the Delhi Master Plan. From creating a ''24-hour city'' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution — these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the MPD-2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others. Based on review, the DCPCR has submitted its suggestions to the DDA that range from earmarking more spaces for kids and more creches to enable women to join workforce to reconsider land norms for educational institutes and diaper changing stations in men's toilets, the panel said.