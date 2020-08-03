Movie producer held for cheating over 80 people

new delhi: The Economic and Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested a movie producer for duping more than 80 people on the pretext of high returns of more than 70 per cent by investments in the entertainment sector. Police have identified the accused as Chanderkant Sharma, who is the owner of Cine Mirchi Production and producer of the Bollywood movies like The Great Indian Casino. He was arrested from Chandigarh.



Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that a total of 88 complainants (list growing) lodged their complaint in EOW with allegations that they were trapped into the pyramidal and collective investment scheme floated by the accused.

"The modus operandi of Sharma was to indulge in extensive publicity campaigns in relation to its purported business in entertainment sector including publishing of his photographs with some leading Bollywood as well as Hollywood celebrities to lure investors," he said.

As per Joint CP, the accused company has produced two movies The Great Indian Casino (released) and Lust Wala Love, which is yet to be released. They further lured investors by announcing about planning to make one international movie every year.

Millennium Post was the first to report on the fraud. Further investigation revealed that the accused printed and published brochure of his company, made flashy websites about his association with some of the leading Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. The accused used to organise seminars and launch of his MLM plans in luxury hotels in Delhi and Mumbai sending invites to investors. The approximate amount of money invested by the complainants who have come to EOW so far is Rs 6 crore, however, the same may go up to much more.

"The team was able to finally arrest him from Chandigarh after hot pursuit," the official said.