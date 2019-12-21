MoU signed between DJB & Himachal Pradesh govt

NEW DELHI: In a historic move in Inter-State Cooperation on water sharing, a path-breaking MoU between the State of Himachal Pradesh and Govt. of NCT of Delhi (DJB) was signed on Saturday.



The MoU reads that Government of Himachal Pradesh will provide regular daily supply of 368 cusecs from November to February and 268 cusecs from March to June every year. Further, after the creation of the upstream storages, the supply shall be upgraded to 421 cusecs throughout the year. This MoU will help in augmentation of the water supply to the NCT of Delhi.

The water will be delivered at Tajewala to the NCT of Delhi from the date of signing of the MoU.

The MoU was signed by Dr. R N Batta, Secretary Himachal Pradesh and Manisha Saxena, Principal Secretary (Urban Development), in the presence of Nikhil Kumar, CEO, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Shalabh Kumar Member (DJB), and various other senior officers from Delhi Jal Board and Himachal Government were present.