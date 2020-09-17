Mother tries to kill principal of child's school, arrested

Ghaziabad: It was a tense situation at St. Teresa School in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening when a 35-year-old woman created a ruckus inside the school and tried to strangle the school principal. The woman, identified as Meenakshi claimed that she is the wife of a Deputy Superintendent of Police who is currently posted in Lucknow. Police have arrested the woman and sent her to jail after registering an FIR against her.

The woman lives with her children in Ghaziabad and they study in class three at the same school. While visiting the school, Meenakshi developed a friendship with school principal Sister Savidha (38) and they both used to talk over the phone. However, the principal cut herself off from her which purportedly annoyed Meenakshi.

On Wednesday evening, Meenakshi came to the school and got into a scuffle with the security guard at the main gate before entering the school. She threatened the staff with a fake gun, which turned out to be a gun-shaped cigarette lighter, and a blade. She tried to strangle the principal's throat but the staff managed to save her. Later she slit her hand with the blade and wrote the principal's name on her wrist.

A staff member of the school said that Meenakshi used to call the Sister and if she didn't pick her call, she used to threaten her by sending a picture of a gun on her mobile phone and other ways.

Meanwhile, the drama continued for nearly three hours before the police were called and the woman was arrested while an FIR on the complaint filed by the school principal has been registered against Meenakshi. Devendra Bisht, Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar police station said that the woman was annoyed after the school principal started ignoring her.

"Both were into a healthy relationship while the woman started treating the school principal as her sister. However, when she started ignoring her, she got depressed and under a fit of anger, she went to the school. Police have seized the gun-lighter. Investigations ruled out her claims of her husband being a deputy superintendent of police," said Bisht.