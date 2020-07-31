Mother-son duo robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint

new delhi: An elderly mother and her son were held at gunpoint in their home in Nand Nagri by assailants, who robbed them of cash worth Rs 14.12 lakh and around 30-40 tola gold jewellery before fleeing. Delhi Police on Thursday said they had arrested three people allegedly involved in the crime.



Police identified the accused as Mohammad Chand (30), Javed (31) and Salim (19) — all residents of Loni in Ghaziabad. They added that the complainant, one Sunil Sharma had made a PCR call on Sunday reporting that at about 3.40 pm, five people barged into his house.

Sharma further said that the robbers held him and his elderly mother at gunpoint and stole cash and jewellery from the house. He added that the criminals had also stolen his mobile phone along with around 500 gms of silver jewellery and injured his mother in the process. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said that the team of the Crime Branch received information that the accused would come to Chand Bagh in north-east Delhi with the looted items and arrested them from there.

"The accused Mohammad Chand is addicted to gambling and was heavily in debt. He was continuously being pressurised by lenders to pay back the debt. Therefore he was in dire need of money. He was very well known to the family and sister of the complainant," the

DCP said.

Police said Sharma's sister had told Chand about the cash and jewellery at her brother's home and accordingly he conspired to rob the house along with his associates Javed, Salim and Raju. Police said that Raju further roped in Sharik and Rahees for the robbery. Raju, Sharik and Raheesh arranged the weapons and on July 26 they executed their plan. Rs 3.77 lakh in cash, one mobile phone purchased from the robbed money and one silver coin were recovered from their possession.