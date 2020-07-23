Mother rescues daughter from kidnapper's clutches

New Delhi: A woman in Sakarpur on Wednesday proved what a mother's love for her child can achieve when she rescued her daughter from the clutches of a kidnapper. Police have arrested two accused including the victim's uncle in the case.

According to police, the accused identified as Upender (27) was the main conspirator in the case who hatched the kidnapping to get a ransom of Rs 35-40 lakh from his brother, a businessman, in exchange for his daughter.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral in which it can be seen that two men on Bajaj Pulsar 220 motorcycle came to the victim's house. One of them went inside the house and tried to kidnap the girl. When the accused was about to sit on the bike, the girl's mother reached there and rescued her daughter from the hands of the criminal. She alerted other people and also tried to catch the criminals but they fled the spot.

Police said that one of the accused, on the pretext of drinking water, knocked the door of the woman's house and tried to kidnap the girl. During the investigation, it was found that the accused left his motorcycle at the spot. "They were using fake number plate but later through chassis number the bike was found registered on the name of one Dheeraj, a resident of New Govindpura. He was nabbed from the Jagatpuri area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said that during his interrogation he disclosed that girl's uncle Upender had hatched the plan. "We arrested Upender and he claimed that he was in acute shortage of funds whereas his brother was quite well to do. Both accused person hatched the plan," the official said. Police have confirmed the role of four persons and raids were going on to nab the absconding criminals.