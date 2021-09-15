Mother of baby who died in roof collapse succumbs

New Delhi: Days after a 9-month-old boy died in a roof collapse incident in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, his mother also succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Anchal (20). She died Monday night, they said.



A PCR call was received by the Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Saturday that the roof of a house caved in and a woman and her child were buried under it, a senior police officer had said.

Police reached the spot and found that three people were buried under the debris. They were taken to Kapil Hospital, Burari from where they were referred to LNJP Trauma Centre, the officer had said.

At LNJP, Naksh was declared brought dead. Her mother, Anchal, suffered severe injuries but was stable. Sidhi (9), who was conscious, also suffered some injuries, the officer had said. A case was registered against the owner of the house. The landlord, Ranbir Singh Rana (56), a resident of Nangli Poona village, was arrested on Sunday, police had said.