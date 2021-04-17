Mother killed, daughter injured in storm mishap

New Delhi: A 37-year-old woman was killed in a powerful dust storm that battered the Capital on Friday. Police said her throat was slit after a tin sheet fell on her due to strong wind and her daughter was also seriously injured in the Palam area.



As per the official, the incident took place around 6 pm on Friday near an SBI ATM at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Raj Nagar Part 2.

Police said during the evening, gusty winds swept the Capital and one tin sheet fell from the fourth floor of a building on a road in Palam village in which a woman identified as one Sonu and her nine-year-old daughter Nikita were injured.

"Apart from that, a bicycle rider was also injured. All were walking on the road when the incident took place. The woman's throat was slit," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the woman's daughter was in serious condition and the bicycle rider has minor injuries. "They were taken to Manipal Hospital and later shifted to Ayushman Hospital at Dwarka Sector 10. The woman was declared dead," the official said.

Police said that head constable Vishal of Palam Village police station was informed about the entire incident by one Mohan Khandelwal who was at the spot when the incident took place.

As per the official, the husband of the deceased woman works as a generator repairer. "He was in Jodhpur with another daughter when this happened," the official said.