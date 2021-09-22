Mother, daughter killed in Noida hit-and-run

noida: A woman and her daughter were killed after a speeding SUV ran over them while they were waiting for an auto rickshaw under Mahamaya flyover in Sector 37 area of Noida on Monday. Police have identified the car based on the registration number and have registered an FIR into the case.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Neeraj (46) and her daughter Anjali (19), residents of Sector 101 in Noida.

Woman's husband Ramkaran Sharma told police that he along with his wife and daughter had returned from Mathura around 1 am on Monday and were waiting for an auto rickshaw to reach home.

He further told that his wife and daughter were standing on the pavement when the speeding SUV rammed into a divider before running over Neeraj and Anjali. Ramkaran was also injured in the incident when the SUV driver reversed the car in order to flee.

A police team reached the spot and the victims were taken to nearby hospital where Neeraj and Anjali succumbed to injuries while Ramkaran was discharged.

Police later identified the SUV owner with a broken piece of the number plate which was lying at the spot. The accused is a resident of Gijhore village under Sector 24 police station area.

Police further said that the accused is absconding from his home and they are trying to identify who was driving at the time of the incident.