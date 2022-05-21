Most-wanted gangster of Bihar arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi: In a joint operation with the Bihar police, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a most-wanted gangster of the eastern state here, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Bihar's Siwan district, they said.

The city police received information that a gangster from Bihar, wanted in a sensational shootout during the Vidhan Parishad election in the state, was hiding in Delhi-NCR, it said. On Friday, police got a tip-off that Ali would come to meet one of his associates to a location near Ring Road, Rajghat. A joint team was deployed and around 11:15 pm, Ali was spotted and nabbed after a brief scuffle, DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said. A pistol and three live cartridges were seized from his possession, police said, adding that Ali was wanted in a case of shootout in Siwan on April 4.