Most arrests last year were of people between the age of 18-30 years

new delhi: The latest prisons data for 2019 released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that the majority of arrests last year in Delhi were of criminals between the age of 18 and 30 years, including undertrials and convicts, with people from 30 to 50 years of age coming second. Significantly, the data showed that arrests increased for all three age groups (18-30 years; 30-50 years and above 50 years) compared to the previous year.



The NCRB data revealed that in 2019, 1,579 convicts between 30 and 50 years of age were jailed in Delhi and 962 of the convicts were between 18 to 20 years of age. Meanwhile, 503 convicts jailed last year were above 50 years of age.

However, the data also shows that in the first age category (18-30 years), 8,679 undertrials were jailed last year in the Capital; 4,896 undertrials were between 30 to 50 years of age and 807 undertrials were above 50 years old.

Comparing 2018, there was an increase in arrests in all three age groups in 2019. As per NCRB data of 2018 (convicts), 915 were found in Delhi jails were of age group between 18-30 years, whereas in between 30-50 years about 1,557 convicts were found in prisons. 451 people were inside jails were of age group 50 and above. The data further shows that in 2018, 7,575 undertrials of age group 18-30 years were in jails. About 4,188 of age group 30-50 years and 707 undertrials were of age group 50 and above.

Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons) told Millennium Post that they have taken several efforts for the safety inside prisons. "We have segregated habitual criminals from first-timers so that they cannot influence the budding criminals. There is a separate jail for young offenders (28-21yrs)," he said. The jail authorities also focus on the overall development of inmates for which they provide them vocational skills, industrial activity, education, computer classes, yoga, games and counselling.

One official said that in cases, where people from the 18-25 age group were arrested, they have found that they were inclined towards earning easy money for various reasons including drug addiction, lavish lifestyle. "Most of the criminals between the age group 30 years-50 years are professional," the official said. Sometimes situations turn a person into a criminal and it can be of any age group, the official added. In a recent case reported in August 2020, a 19-year-old youth, who won junior wrestling champion in the 2017 National Games, was arrested for shooting a person who was involved in the murder of his uncle 27 years ago.

Another official said that in cyber fraud cases they have seen more involvement of youths. "There are several reasons behind it, first of all, they are easily brainwashed by other cyber thugs as they give them money regularly due to which these youths leave their studies and started committing crimes," the official said.

The cybercriminals taught different fraud tricks to youths as they (youths) have sharp brains. "Basically criminals show them their lavish lifestyle and easy money which raises curiosity among these youths and they fell in their trap and start committing a crime, the

official said.

There were also cases reported in Delhi where families including elderly people were found involved in crime. In a case reported from Ambedkar Nagar area, the Delhi Police apprehended one juvenile and his grandmother for their involvement in criminal activities. "Like other juveniles, he was introduced to crime at a very early age of about 8 years most probably by his parents," an official said.

One official said that criminals between the age group 18-35 were found in street crime like snatching, robbery. "When we talk about criminals of 50 plus age group, they choose those crimes where they do not have to run," official added.