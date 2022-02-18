Mosquito breeding: MCDs propose to hike fine from Rs 500 to Rs 50K

New Delhi: The three civic bodies have submitted a proposal to the Delhi government asking to increase the fine for mosquito breeding from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000 following the directive's from Delhi High Court to intensify work done to prevent vector-borne diseases (VBD).



The Delhi High Court ordered all the three civic bodies to take stronger action againstVBD like Dengue in 2021 after witnessing a surge in cases. The Capital recorded 9,613 cases of dengue in 2021, 23 deaths were also logged. Considering this rise in cases, the three civic bodies have decided to propose higher fines and have more regular checks to keep the disease.

While the minimum fine for first time offenders will remain Rs 500, depending on special circumstances, the fine levied could be Rs 50,000 (maximum).

Additionally, all three MCD's Health Departments are making efforts to control the spread of the disease by maximising resources such as fogging machines, they also increased house checks in the previous year. East MCD's health department officials explained that the proposal was submitted keeping in mind how lenient the Rs 500 fine was and how it did not help in controlling mosquito breeding in various localities.

Along with the fine, the civic bodies have also submitted a proposal to create a common portal for registering VBD.

This portal will allow immediate action to control VBD. Currently, the data for VBD goes through various channels such as local health department authorities, the Delhi Government, etc before reaching the MCD which causes 2-3 day delays in taking action against areas that have been infected. The portal, if created, will register infected areas on immediate basis and MCD officials will be able to take action by spraying and sanitising those areas as soon as possible instead of waiting for the information.

Currently, both proposals are under the advice of the Delhi government, if and when they receive approval they will be passed on to the Lieutenant Governor's office and the Central government.

The Delhi government did not respond to repeated requests on statement for the matter.