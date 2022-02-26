Mosquito breeding: 'Look into aspect of raising penalty'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to personally look into the aspect of amending the law and increasing the penalty so that it acts as a deterrence against the breeding of mosquitoes which cause vector-borne diseases.

The high court also asked the concerned authorities, including civic bodies, to furnish their action taken reports concerning control and prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi by the next date of hearing on March 25. Regarding the proposal to enhance punishment and amend section 482 of the Delhi Municipal Act and Section 390 of the NDMC Act, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was informed by the Delhi government counsel that it was still pending active consideration.