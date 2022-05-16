Mosquito breeding found in 190+ construction sites, govt premises

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), keeping the rise of vector-borne diseases in mind, launched a campaign to prevent mosquito breeding. The civic body conducted a 'mother foci detection drive' wherein they inspected sites for mother foci of Aedes mosquitos.



SDMC's Public Health Department carries out such special drives at non-residential places, vacant plots, water bodies, water installations, etc to detect and destroy mosquito larvae. During the campaign, SDMC inspected 771 construction sites and 461 government offices. Breeding of mosquito larvae was found in 168 construction sites and 25 government offices, and the civic body took penal action against the owners/caretakers of the premises.

SDMC also sent 106 legal notices and 77 prosecutions against owners of premises wherein larvae was found, approximately 14 legal notices and eight prosecutions were issued to government departments. During the checking drive, mosquito breeding was detected at premises of the DJB's booster pumping station in Deer park, DPSRU construction site; CPWD's ITD construction in Sewa Nagar; Raj Kumar Amrit Kaur college in Lajpat Nagar-IV; NBCC's Dr Karni Singh shooting range, DTC bus depot in Tehkhand; police station at Sunlight Colony, Anuj Kumar Rai swimming pool at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No-I, new staff quarter at Tihar, etc. At the premises of government buildings/offices, mosquito breeding was found mainly in underground tank and OHT and the corporation asked the stakeholders/agencies to ensure checking on a weekly basis.