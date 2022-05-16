Mosquito breeding found in 190+ construction sites, govt premises
New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), keeping the rise of vector-borne diseases in mind, launched a campaign to prevent mosquito breeding. The civic body conducted a 'mother foci detection drive' wherein they inspected sites for mother foci of Aedes mosquitos.
SDMC's Public Health Department carries out such special drives at non-residential places, vacant plots, water bodies, water installations, etc to detect and destroy mosquito larvae. During the campaign, SDMC inspected 771 construction sites and 461 government offices. Breeding of mosquito larvae was found in 168 construction sites and 25 government offices, and the civic body took penal action against the owners/caretakers of the premises.
SDMC also sent 106 legal notices and 77 prosecutions against owners of premises wherein larvae was found, approximately 14 legal notices and eight prosecutions were issued to government departments. During the checking drive, mosquito breeding was detected at premises of the DJB's booster pumping station in Deer park, DPSRU construction site; CPWD's ITD construction in Sewa Nagar; Raj Kumar Amrit Kaur college in Lajpat Nagar-IV; NBCC's Dr Karni Singh shooting range, DTC bus depot in Tehkhand; police station at Sunlight Colony, Anuj Kumar Rai swimming pool at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No-I, new staff quarter at Tihar, etc. At the premises of government buildings/offices, mosquito breeding was found mainly in underground tank and OHT and the corporation asked the stakeholders/agencies to ensure checking on a weekly basis.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT