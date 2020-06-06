More than half in home-isolation

New Delhi: Though there are as many as 15,311 active cases in the city, more than half of them are at home-isolation either due to their preference to get cured at their own place or after getting advised by the doctors due to mild systems in them. The data of home-quarantined people also indicates the same as out of the total active cases, a whopping 10,255 or 66.98 percent COVID-19 patients are getting recuperated at their home.



On Friday when reports of 1,330 people tested positive, 728 or 58.80 percent of them preferred to get cured at home. In Thursday's data, out of 1,359 new cases, as many as 1,068 people or 78.60 percent either choose or advised hot home level treatment. In Wednesday's data too, as a total of

944 people went for home quarantine in the city. Similarly, 1,223 people were seen in added list of home-isolated patients in Tuesday's data.

To ensure smooth operation in the quarantine facility, the government has also framed standard Operative procedures (SOPs) under which daily monitoring surveillance using the daily reporting format. A caregiver should be available 24x7 to care for the patient. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a pre-requisite for the entire duration of home isolation. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

Download government's Arogya Setu app on mobile phones. The app should stay active at all times through bluetooth and Wi-Fi.