More than 56,000 women runners registered for Mar 8 Ggm marathon

Gurugram: The effort of the state government and the Gurugram public agencies over the March 8 women marathon seem to be paying off as more than 56,000 women runners have registered themselves so far. With such a large number of registrations the marathon, which is only for women participants, is not has beaten all the records but has also become the largest marathon event of Gurugram and one of the largest in the country.



Keeping in mind of the riots that have occurred in parts of Delhi that is just 60 kilometers from the city, officials from the Chief Minister along with top officers of Gurugram police held a meeting to review the security.

There are also various trial runs that are being organised to make sure that the event goes off well on March 8. For a city where marathon events are gaining a lot of popularity, the event on March 8 however is special as it will be held on International women's day and will only consist of women participants.

To make this event a grand success, all the Gurugram public agencies ranging from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)to District police are now at forefront of promoting the event and registering a large number of participants. One of the highlights of the event is the Bollywood memes that can be found in the social media pages of Gurugram civic agencies. With the public agencies taking a lead the private citizens of Gurugram have also started their bit of promoting the event

With more than two weeks left for the event, there have already been more than participants. In this woman of the age group of 18-35 have the highest number of participants with 40,862 women followed by 13-18 at 8385, 35-50 at 6808. Over 806 women whoa re in the age group of 50 and above have also taken part in the event. The officials are expressing optimism that more women participants are going to be joining.