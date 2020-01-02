More than 3,500 emergency calls, traffic congestion marks New Year celebrations

New Delhi: From the night of December 31 till the morning of New Year, the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) has attended over 3,500 actionable calls. Most of the calls were about quarrels, traffic snarls from different parts of the city. Meanwhile, a total of 352 challans were issued on New Year's Eve for drunken



driving.

According to Delhi Police data, apart from actionable calls, they received more than 4,000 junk calls which were related to trivial issues.

"Over one lakh calls landed at PCR unit but most of them were dialled accidentally. For instance, someone had kept phone inside his pocket and emergency number got pressed or some child, while playing, dialled 112. We have even received multiple calls for one incident," an officer said.

According to police officials, they received 800 calls related to brawl or quarrel, 200 of road accidents, 30 for fire, over 100 calls related to street crime, 50 calls for a medical emergency, 700 miscellaneous calls, 17 calls for missing.

While more than 100 calls related to traffic snarls, 30 calls for unclaimed property and over 180 calls related to women safety were received by PCR. These calls were made from 8 pm to 9 am.

"PCR staff were maintaining tight vigil. We make sure that no untoward incident took place. All actionable calls were attended by the staff," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha.

DCP further said that in two separate cases, they saved three people from an overturned car in Shahdara and reunited a missing woman with her family in South Delhi.

Traffic snarls

Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as people stepped out for New Year celebrations.

The Jai Singh road was closed from both sides for traffic movement.People coming from Noida have been advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi since road no. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement, the officials

said.

"Traffic movement is closed on Jai Singh road from Ashok road side due to heavy volume of vehicles," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

"Traffic will remain heavy from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to ongoing work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

"Entry & exit gates of Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," tweeted DMRC.