More than 3,400 booked in city for not conducting tenant verification

New Delhi: While the Delhi Police is tasked with keeping the Capital safe, it does not take away responsibility from residents of the city, more than 3,400 of whom were booked by the police for not having done tenant verification. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also registered 266 cases where employers had not conducted police verification of their domestic workers.



Data till August 6 showed that Dwarka had 911 such cases — the highest followed by South East-367, West-344, North-302, South West-296, North East-225, South-182, Outer-160, North-147, Shahdara-141, East Delhi-137, Rohini-90, Central-85 and North West-53. These cases were registered under Section 188 of the IPC. "The casual attitude, more money on the pretext of non-verification, are among reasons why landlords do not go for tenant verification," an official said.

Meanwhile, in light of the pandemic, the Dwarka district has opted for digital verification through an application called Parakh for effective and smooth verification.

"Though application we verify buildings and upload building picture, mark layout of the building, navigate to building through Google Maps, add owner, a tenant at the floor, room level, add family members, add photos and multiple ID proofs, flag and create a database of bad characters, track bad characters quickly and easily, analyze verified and unverified buildings," an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that they take action under Section 144 of CrPC and 188 of IPC. "If an unverified person lives as a tenant without any kind of verification and there are chances he might be planning a crime. In the end, we arrest the criminal but action is also taken against the landlord," the official said. Through tenant verification, the history of any tenant, whether he was involved in any crime, can be verified.

Meanwhile, as many 26 as cyber cafes were found violating safety rules for not maintaining documents.