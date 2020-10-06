More than 2 lakh expected to appear for JNU entrance test

new delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), which is being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) 2020, began from Monday across various centres in India. The exam is being conducted from October 5 to 8 for students seeking admissions in JNU.



The JNUEE is being conducted across 358 examination centres in the country. Nearly 2,34,000 students are expected to appear for the exam this year. JNU Vice-Chancellor, meanwhile took to Twitter and wished students good luck. "JNUEE 2020 entrance exams have begun today for admission in various programs of JNU. NTA is organising the test across 122 cities nationwide with all social distancing norms and precautions. Wishing the very best to all applicants," he said.

The aspirants meanwhile, complained of far away centres and lack of transportation as hurdles. Many students have back to back exams, sometimes at the same centre. "I have a centre in Sultanpur, which is two hours away from where I have stayed, as I especially came from Kashmir as there was difficult for me to give the exam there," Adil, a student who was appearing for the centre said.

"NTA is also making arrangements for live viewing at remote remote location and recording CCTVs systems of all the centres at the control room. A total of 5,800 cameras per shift have been installed. To deter candidates from cheating using mobile networks, 1,600 jammers per shift have been put in place at all the centres," the organisation.

A control room has been opened with two national coordinators, 121 city coordinators and 80 observers for the exams and their orientation process has been started, NTA said in a statement. It has also conducted a third-party audit of the examination centres and installed live CCTV surveillance to curb malpractices, it said.

An official at the university however said that the process went well and "no student complained or faced any difficulty." On, whether the management, in view of covid, successful, the officials at the university gave no answer.

Besides the far away centres, many students won't be able to sit for the examinations due to clash with other entrances. "I need urgent assistance as my JNUEE for MPhil (Social Sciences in health) and final semester Master of Social Work exam dates and timings are clashing. MPhil entrance exam is on October 7, 9am-12 pm and MSW semester 4 is also on the same date from 11 am-1pm," Sankalp, an aspirant said.

Many students have faced a similar issue where numerous mails and letters were to the administration.