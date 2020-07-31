More than 120 people held for committing crimes at IGI airport

new delhi: More than 120 people have been arrested for committing crimes at Indira Gandhi International airport (IGIA). According to data, as many 24 cheating cases, 27 forgery cases, crime against women-3, accident-7 cases, touting-34 cases were reported till March 24 in which they solved all cases related to cheating forgery, crime against women and touting, whereas six cases of accidents were solved whereas one was unsolved. "95 people were arrested till March 24," data shows.



An official said: "Last year till date, total 437 cases under IPC and 163 cases under other Acts were registered. However, this year only 211 cases under IPC and 83 under other acts have been reported which shows a decrease in the crime."

The official further said that the work out percentage of MV theft has increased up to 25 per cent, the percentage of other theft has increased by 7 per cent. 83 of the cases registered under cheating and forgery have also been worked out and 69 persons have been arrested in these cases. "We have also worked out all the cases registered under MO Women, Eve Teasing, Hurt, Extortion and Touting Act have also been worked out due to sincere efforts and hard work, besides proper coordination with other agencies," the official said.

After COVID-19 gripped the city, three cases of cheating, four forgery cases, two crime against women, three accident, three touting cases were reported in which 15 people were arrested and 10 cases were solved. Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Rajeev Ranjan said, "IGI Airport Unit staff is working hard and performing their duties very sincerely and efficiently in a professional manner since the lockdown restrictions and outbreak of Coronavirus."

He further said in addition to ensuring safe and secure medical screening of Indians (nowadays on an average 3000 persons) arriving from abroad, the staff has been performing duties at the quarantine

centres.