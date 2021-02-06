'More than 1,000 phone numbers identified were active in Red Fort'

New Delhi: Not all protestors reached Red Fort on January 26, as Crime Branch of Delhi Police has identified over 1,000 phone numbers which were active at Red Fort. Sources close to the investigation have revealed that more than 30,000 phone numbers were found active in bordering areas. "We have found that more than 1,000 numbers which were active on borders, were also active inside Red Fort on January 26," sources said.



As per sources, they are checking their details and will be summoned for investigation. "Focus is on February 6. We all have to ensure no untoward incident takes place," an official said.

When asked whether they have identified any juvenile who was inside the Red Fort and was involved in violence, the source replied in some videos they have seen youths inside the Red Fort. "It is tough to say whether they were juvenile or adult. We are investigating the matter and during the probe all certificates, documents will be verified," sources said.

Speaking on whether any woman rioters were identified, the source said so far they have not found. "We are checking all possibilities," sources said.

Meanwhile, no prominent farmer leaders joined questioning on Friday. "They may join from Monday or after February 6 agitation," an officer privy to the investigation said. Few more photographs were prepared through a video enhancing software. In one such photograph, a man was seen waving a religious flag whereas in his background a person was climbing the flag pole.

Several photographs have been developed through videos which they got from the public and other sources. One source had earlier said, "Identification is going on about who all are these people. We have got a facial recognition camera system in which we can identify criminals but there are also new faces and the invesigationis going on."

The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the creators of a "toolkit", which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. The Delhi Police have sought details from social media platforms and Google to get the IP address or the location from where the 'toolkit' shared by climate activist on farmers' issue was made.