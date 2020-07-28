More than 1,000 Covid beds vacant at three Central govt hospitals

New Delhi: The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday said that more than 1000 covid beds are available at major central-government based hospitals



in Delhi.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said the results of Center's effective intervention in managing Covid-19 situation in Delhi are visible in the number of Covid beds available in three central government hospitals and

AIIMS.

"404 out of 529 beds are vacant in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Harding Medical College. In AIIMS-Delhi, one thousand 283 beds are vacant against a total strength of 1515 Covid beds," it said.

Doctor at AIIMS said that the vacant beds indicate the recoveries that the national Capital has been witnessing lately.

"Our recovery rate is better and improves every day, while more patients are being discharged. We are ready to serve more people if needed," he added.