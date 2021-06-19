More than 100 duped on pretext of jobs in Delhi Bar Council

New Delhi: More than 100 people were duped on the pretext of jobs in the Delhi Bar Council as a clerk. Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in the case.



Police identified the accused as Bhagat, who lives in Karampura. As per the official, a complaint was lodged in which the complainant stated that he and his friend have been cheated for at least Rs 12,000 in the name of providing a clerk job in court at the Bar Council. Later, the accused was nabbed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said he worked with advocate as a munshi from 2001 to 2013 and used to give his contact to random people and ask them to refer anyone looking for a job in court. When prospective job seekers called the accused, he deceitfully asked them to first pay around Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 through UPI in the name of preparing a bank draft and subsequently asked the victim to pay Rs 10,000 to 20,000 more to ensure that the job is secured early.

"As the victim got financially exploited to his maximum, he blocked the victim. The accused, has been cheating victims like this since last two years and has duped around 90 to 100 of at least Rs 10 lakh," the official said.