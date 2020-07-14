More people recovering from Covid daily than contracting it

New Delhi: Delhi in July so far has seen more recovered patients than new cases being detected as the recovery rate in the Capital crossed 80 per cent on Monday, as per the official health bulletin. Delhi on Monday reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the last 35 days taking the total tally here to 1,13,740, while the death toll climbed to 3,411 with 40 fatalities added in the last 24 hours.



From July 1-13, the city recorded 26,380 new cases, while 32,984 people recovered. Barring July 1 and July 6, all days this month recorded more recoveries than fresh cases.

As many as 91,312 patients have recovered so far, while there are 19,017 active cases. Only 4,309 of them are recuperating in hospitals.

However, while the Delhi government numbers showed that the city had already tested over 7 lakh people for the virus, the bulletin on Monday showed that testing figures had been reconciled with those in the ICMR database and the total number of tests stood at 6,92,845. The test per million of the population has also dropped to 36,465 as a result.

The bulletin said as many as 3,860 RT-PCR tests and 8,311 rapid-antigen tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 11,170.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently holding the Health portfolio as well, on Monday said that a second 'plasma bank' is being set up and will begin operations soon.

The Deputy CM said, "Preparations are underway to set up a second 'plasma bank'. It will begin operations soon. We want to provide a safe environment to those who want to donate plasma," he said.

Moreover, the number of containment zones increased to 658 and are being surveyed as per new guidelines issued after intensive review meetings over the issue last month.