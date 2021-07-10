More mkts shut as 81 new cases & 3 deaths detected

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday ordered the closure of the popular Gaffar Market and Naiwala market in Karol Bagh here for two days over violation of Covid protocols. It also ordered the closure of another market in Rohini for flouting Covid norms.



The closure will come into effect from 10 pm on July 9 and will stay in place till 10 pm on July 11, the order said. The DDA Market in Rohini's Sector 13 will remain closed till July 12, it said. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 81 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, according to data shared by the health department here. The positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

The three new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,011, according to the latest bulletin.

More than 86 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi till date, according to official figures shared by authorities on Friday.

The vaccination bulletin released by the city health department on Friday said less than a day of vaccine stock was left. Till date, 86,79,688 doses have been administered to people here till date, it said.

On Friday, 1,58,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, which included 1,11,408 first doses and 47,506 second doses. The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi till date, includes 66,66,266 first doses and 20,13,422 second doses, the government's vaccination bulletin said on Friday.