More liquor shops sealed by civic bodies

New Delhi: Even as the Aam Aadmi Party ups the ante against the BJP-ruled North MCD with the next civic polls approaching fast, the civic bodies have too escalated their rhetoric against the AAP-led Delhi government's new Excise Policy — quickly shutting down several of the liquor shops that have newly opened up.



Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has now given a call to "chakka jam" the Capital today (January 3) over the new Excise Policy saying that it was to save Delhi from becoming a "liquor city".

In the last few months, the three civic bodies have sealed over 15 liquor stores in their respective jurisdictions. South MCD has sealed 6 stores so far, East MCD has sealed 8 and North MCD has sealed at least 10. The three civic bodies have made several comments about the new excise policy, stating that the liquor stores will purportedly ruin Delhi and will only cause trouble.

Shyam Sundar Aggarwal, East MCD Mayor said, "We are closing any stores that are not complying with the set rules, we are working to ensure that no illegal activities take place. For example, a store was opened next to a temple, which hurt many sentiments. Another

store was opened in an already sealed building, the previous owner of the building sold it off and the liquor store opened without any checking."

The East MCD has sent notices to 70 stores over alleged lack of compliance with regulations. Similarly, the South MCD has sent approximately 22 notices to store owners. As per Abhishek Dutt, Vice President, Delhi Congress and SDMC Councillor, 2 store owners have vacated two liquor stores in Dayanand Colony and Sewa Nagar Market after receiving notices and another one in Amar Colony will vacate within the next few days.

He said, "We have not sealed the stores but have asked the owners to vacate them to ensure that it does not trouble anyone. Our aim is not to trouble the owner but to cater to the needs of people in the areas."

Officials have said that the North MCD has received complaints from various religious organisations, RWAs and other associations regarding the opening of liquor stores in residential areas or near religious places or schools. The civic bodies have said they are taking action against stores for non-compliance of building and MCD codes, for being situated in school areas as well near religious places.

Aggarwal explaining East MCD's plan of action said, "We are planning to seal other stores as well but there

is a lack of police coordination, even after we ask for police force three days in advance, they do not help which is not only hindering action on illegal liquor stores but also on a lot of the other issues faced by the corporation."