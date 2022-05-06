More agencies refusing to collect garbage: AAP

New Delhi: AAP's MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak said that the Central government is pushing the capital towards an epidemic as all waste collecting agencies are withdrawing their services due to non-payment of dues by the BJP.

The leader said that following Metro Waste Pvt Ltd halting its services, another agency AG Enviro, has written a letter to the MCD warning them to stop garbage collection unless the company is paid its dues. No garbage collection has taken place in seven wards in the Karol Bagh area over the past 10 days as Metro Waste Pvt Ltd, the private company assigned to pick up and dispose of trash, has not been paid its dues by the MCD.

The AG Enviro has issued a warning to the MCD that if the corporation does not complete its payment, it will be compelled to halt its services. Pathak said: "The situation is even worse than it was under the three BJP-led MCDs, which would somehow scrap for loans and pay these agencies. Now these payments have completely stopped, and if such a situation persists, it is likely that in the upcoming months, all private agencies will permanently withdraw their services altogether."